Tael 24 Hour Volume Tops $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.20, $4.92, $10.00 and $119.16. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

