Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $163.36 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.77.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

