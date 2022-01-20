Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.48

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.48 ($17.59) and last traded at €15.48 ($17.59), with a volume of 45916 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($17.50).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Takkt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.