Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.13 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

