Tapmydata Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $23.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00295617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002751 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

