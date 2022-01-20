Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $117.02

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.02 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.57). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 669,767 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.
About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
