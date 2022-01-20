Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of TSE TKO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 330,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$743.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.13.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 9.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,111,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,510,904.28. Also, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,975 shares in the company, valued at C$1,693,283.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,668.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

