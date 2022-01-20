Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 0.5%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Approximately 26,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 114,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,248.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.67. The company has a market cap of £7.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

About Tasty (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

