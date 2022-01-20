Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Given a GBX 935 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) has been assigned a GBX 935 ($12.76) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of LON BD15 traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.53). 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.59. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The firm has a market cap of £515.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

