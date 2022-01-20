Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.59

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.59 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.53). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.53), with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.59.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

