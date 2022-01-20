Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.17

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 69216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

TTCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.