Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 195 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.59) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.73).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.