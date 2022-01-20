TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares during the third quarter worth $315,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in TC Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

