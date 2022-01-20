Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,394 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $227,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $613,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

