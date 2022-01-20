Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.83 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $438.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.