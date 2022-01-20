Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.85 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.