Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,372 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 606,275 shares valued at $111,340,939. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.37, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

