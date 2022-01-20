Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,621 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

