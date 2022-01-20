Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 241,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 58,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,030. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

