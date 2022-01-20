Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,981,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 6,394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Telesites has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Telesites Company Profile

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

