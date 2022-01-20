Tellor Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.41 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $23.52 or 0.00060433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $53.93 million and $11.41 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,003 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

