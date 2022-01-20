Tellor (TRB) Price Down 15% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $61.21 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.69 or 0.00063538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,003 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

