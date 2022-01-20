Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 47,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 21,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

