Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

TPX stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.