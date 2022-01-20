Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $20,413,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $14,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

