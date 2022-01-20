Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.