Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

TMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

