Ternoa One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $43.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,285,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

