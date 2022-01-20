Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $116.13 million and $7.20 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,538,776 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

