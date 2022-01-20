Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $732,471.35

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $732,471.35 and $1,226.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.59 or 0.00876260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00257197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003998 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

