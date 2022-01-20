TerraKRW Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $32.19 million and $11,523.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,421,433,907 coins and its circulating supply is 38,420,704,798 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

