Tether Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $194.42 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $194.42 million and $2.78 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,842.01 or 0.04602239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

