Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 906,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,769. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

