Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by 60.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.89. 389,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.