Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00009158 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $102.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00196152 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 903,330,934 coins and its circulating supply is 875,090,256 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

