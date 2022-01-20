Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
