Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

