The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

