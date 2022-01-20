The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

