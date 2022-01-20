The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 41,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,982% compared to the average volume of 1,340 call options.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,244. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

