The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.83. The China Fund shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 80,966 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

