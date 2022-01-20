The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

