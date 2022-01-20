The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.78

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.10. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 16,381 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.55.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

