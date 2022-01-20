The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Position Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of The Ensign Group worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

