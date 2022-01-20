The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FLIC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,771. The stock has a market cap of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.50. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First of Long Island by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.