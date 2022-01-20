The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Achieves $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

