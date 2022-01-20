The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 16.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.93. 78,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

