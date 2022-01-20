The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ALEGF remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

