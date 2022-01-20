The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€62.80” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €62.80 ($71.36) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.85 ($65.74).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

