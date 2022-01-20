The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,688,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.27% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $560,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

GT stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.