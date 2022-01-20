The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

